Halftime Report

Utah Valley is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against UT Arlington.

Utah Valley entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will UT Arlington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Valley 11-6, UT Arlington 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, UT Arlington is heading back home. They and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. The Mavericks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, UT Arlington came up short against Southern Utah and fell 73-68.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley came tearing into Saturday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Lancers by a score of 75-69.

UT Arlington dropped their record down to 7-10 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Utah Valley, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: UT Arlington has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Utah Valley is a slight 1-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

UT Arlington and Utah Valley both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.