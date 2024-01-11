Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT Arlington Mavericks

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-7, UT Arlington 6-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, UT Arlington is heading back home. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Utah Valley Wolverines will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. UT Arlington might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Mavericks were the victim of a bruising 92-73 defeat at the hands of the Lumberjacks.

Even though Utah Valley has not done well against Southern Utah recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wolverines took down the Thunderbirds 80-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah Valley.

The Mavericks' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-9. As for the Wolverines, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: UT Arlington have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've been averaging only 4.3 threes per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington might still be hurting after the devastating 78-59 loss they got from Utah Valley in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will UT Arlington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Utah Valley has won both of the games they've played against UT Arlington in the last year.