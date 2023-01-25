Who's Playing

California Baptist @ UT Arlington

Current Records: California Baptist 12-8; UT Arlington 7-14

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Lancers and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at College Park Center. California Baptist should still be riding high after a big victory, while UT Arlington will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday California Baptist proved too difficult a challenge. California Baptist put the hurt on Tarleton State with a sharp 77-48 win.

Meanwhile, the game between the Mavericks and the Abilene Christian Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UT Arlington falling 84-68.

The Lancers' win brought them up to 12-8 while UT Arlington's loss pulled them down to 7-14. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California Baptist has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UT Arlingtons have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.