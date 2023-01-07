Who's Playing

Seattle @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Seattle 11-4; UT Arlington 5-11

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Redhawks at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at College Park Center. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UT Arlington came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Thursday, falling 72-64.

Meanwhile, the UTRGV Vaqueros typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. Seattle had just enough and edged out UTRGV 66-64.

UT Arlington is expected to lose this next one by 3. At 1-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Redhawks aren't so hot on the road, where they are 2-4.

The Mavericks are now 5-11 while Seattle sits at 11-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Seattle has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.