Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Southern Utah 18-9; UT Arlington 10-17

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Mavericks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at College Park Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UT Arlington proved too difficult a challenge. UT Arlington secured a 75-70 W over the Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Friday, winning 81-71.

The wins brought UT Arlington up to 10-17 and Southern Utah to 18-9. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Thunderbirds' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 84.1 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.