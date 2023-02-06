Teams that renewed their rivalry after 36 years earlier this season meet again when the Tarleton Texans meet the UT Arlington Mavericks in Western Athletic Conference action on Monday. The Texans (12-11, 5-5 WAC), who are 0-9 on the road this year, have lost three of their last five games. The Mavericks (8-15, 3-7), who are 5-6 on their home court, have lost eight of 11. Tarleton is coming off a 68-65 loss to Texas Rio Grande Valley, while UT Arlington stunned Sam Houston State 70-58.

Tipoff from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is set for 5 p.m. ET. UT Arlington leads the all-time series 8-2, but Tarleton posted a 70-63 win on Dec. 29. The Texans are 2-point favorites in the latest Tarleton vs. UT Arlington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 130.5. Before making any UT Arlington vs. Arleton picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Tarleton vs. UT Arlington:

Tarleton vs. UT Arlington spread: Tarleton -2

Tarleton vs. UT Arlington over/under: 130.5 points

Tarleton vs. UT Arlington money line: Tarleton -130, UT Arlington +110

TAR: The Texans are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning % below .400

UTA: The Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five Monday games

Why UT Arlington can cover



Sophomore forward Shemar Wilson is one of two Mavericks who average double-figure scoring. He has reached double-figures in two of the last three games, including an 18-point performance in a 74-66 loss to California Baptist on Jan. 25. He has scored 10 or more points in 13 games, including five double-doubles. For the season, he is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds and one block per game.

Junior guard Kyron Gibson is averaging 11 points, 3.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 40.4% of his 3-pointers. Gibson scored 15 points in the first meeting with Tarleton, and has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games. He has scored 10 or more points 12 times, including a season-high 22 points in the loss to California Baptist. He scored 20 points in an 84-68 loss to Abilene Christian on Jan. 21.

Why Tarleton can cover

Sophomore guard Freddy Hicks, who has started all 12 games he has played, leads the Texans in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He is also averaging 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is coming off a 13-point performance in the loss to UT Rio Grande Valley, and nearly registered a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds in an 81-62 win over Grand Canyon. He has scored 10 or more points in nine games, including a season-high 26 points in an 89-81 win over Belmont on Nov. 18.

Junior guard Lue Williams also averages in double figures at 12 points per game. He scored 21 points against UT Arlington in the first meeting, with three steals and one rebound. Williams has scored 10 points or more 15 times, including 25 points in a 74-72 win over Utah Tech on Jan. 26. He had a season-high 30 points in a 114-56 victory over Huston-Tillotson on Dec. 21.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 131 combined points.

