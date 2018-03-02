UT-Arlington vs. Texas State odds: Picks from expert on 8-1 college basketball roll

Before the Sun Belt Tournament heats up, the regular season is setting with a dynamic matchup between Texas State and Texas-Arlington. The Bobcats host the Mavericks in a nationally-televised contest at 7 p.m. ET Friday.



UT-Arlington opened as a 3.5-point road favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137.



Part of his success: Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sports book industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director; he can spot a bad line a mile away.



Roberts knows that if Texas-Arlington expects to cover the spread, it will have to accomplish two tasks: first, rev up the offense. The team averages 78 points, backed by leading scorer Kevin Hervey. The senior forward is tough to stop in the paint, netting 21.1 points and 8.8 boards per contest.

Second, it must shut down Bobcats sophomore guard Nijal Pearson, who is averaging 14.6 points and six assists.



But Texas State will need to blanket Erick Neal if it's going to stay within the spread -- or win outright. The Mavericks' junior guard is an excellent ball-handler, creating nearly seven assists and 16 points per outing.

