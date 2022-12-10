Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ UT Arlington

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 5-4; UT Arlington 4-6

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dickies Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Arlington winning the first 70-58 at home and the Bobcats taking the second 58-53.

Texas State-San Marcos received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 83-71 to the Rice Owls.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 60-57 to the North Texas Mean Green.

Texas State-San Marcos is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Texas State-San Marcos at 5-4 and UT Arlington at 4-6. The Bobcats don't typically stay down for long -- they're 3-0 after losses this year -- so UT Arlington (3-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Odds

The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Arlington have won ten out of their last 16 games against Texas State-San Marcos.