Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ UT Arlington
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 5-4; UT Arlington 4-6
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Dickies Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Arlington winning the first 70-58 at home and the Bobcats taking the second 58-53.
Texas State-San Marcos received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 83-71 to the Rice Owls.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 60-57 to the North Texas Mean Green.
Texas State-San Marcos is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Texas State-San Marcos at 5-4 and UT Arlington at 4-6. The Bobcats don't typically stay down for long -- they're 3-0 after losses this year -- so UT Arlington (3-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a 4-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UT Arlington have won ten out of their last 16 games against Texas State-San Marcos.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 58 vs. UT Arlington 53
- Jan 27, 2022 - UT Arlington 70 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 79 vs. UT Arlington 68
- Feb 11, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. UT Arlington 56
- Feb 28, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 87 vs. UT Arlington 85
- Jan 25, 2020 - UT Arlington 64 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 62
- Mar 09, 2019 - UT Arlington 81 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73
- Feb 02, 2019 - UT Arlington 84 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 77
- Mar 02, 2018 - UT Arlington 85 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - UT Arlington 70 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 68
- Mar 11, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 83 vs. UT Arlington 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - UT Arlington 76 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 61
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 81 vs. UT Arlington 73
- Mar 11, 2016 - UT Arlington 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 63
- Mar 01, 2016 - UT Arlington 75 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 69
- Feb 09, 2016 - UT Arlington 65 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 53