Who's Playing

UTRGV @ UT Arlington

Current Records: UTRGV 10-8; UT Arlington 6-13

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the UTRGV Vaqueros will be on the road. UTRGV and the UT Arlington Mavericks will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at College Park Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Vaqueros proved too difficult a challenge. UTRGV had just enough and edged out Chicago State 85-82.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington had enough points to win and then some against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Saturday, taking their game 66-55.

UTRGV is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought the Vaqueros up to 10-8 and the Mavericks to 6-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UTRGV is 356th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.4 on average. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Arlington and UTRGV both have one win in their last two games.