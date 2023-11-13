Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Brescia 0-1, UT Martin 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will be playing at home against the Brescia Bearcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Skyhawk Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UT Martin and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 87-63 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT Martin in their matchups with Miss. State: they've now lost three in a row.

UT Martin's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jordan Sears, who earned 21 points, and KK Curry who earned 13 points.

Meanwhile, Brescia had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 91-41 loss at the hands of the Gamecocks. Brescia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

The losses dropped the Skyhawks to 1-1 and the Bearcats to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for UT Martin against Brescia in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 as the team secured a 108-79 victory. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Brescia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.