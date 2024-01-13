Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Little Rock 8-9, UT Martin 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Little Rock has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Little Rock Trojans and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Little Rock pushed their score all the way to 88 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 90-88.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 7 on offense, a fact UT Martin found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 73-64 to the Leathernecks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT Martin in their matchups with Western Illinois: they've now lost three in a row.

The Trojans now have a losing record at 8-9. As for the Skyhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Little Rock hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Little Rock suffered a grim 84-61 defeat to UT Martin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Little Rock was down 46-22.

Series History

UT Martin and Little Rock both have 1 win in their last 2 games.