Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks
Current Records: Morehead State 20-6, UT Martin 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Morehead State is 9-1 against the Skyhawks since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Morehead State's defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Skyhawks' offense will have their work cut out for them.
After a string of seven wins, Morehead State's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Trojans. Morehead State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 77-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.
The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-6. As for the Skyhawks, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Morehead State strolled past the Skyhawks when the teams last played back in January by a score of 84-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Morehead State 84 vs. UT Martin 66
- Feb 25, 2023 - Morehead State 72 vs. UT Martin 58
- Dec 31, 2022 - UT Martin 64 vs. Morehead State 57
- Feb 16, 2022 - Morehead State 68 vs. UT Martin 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - Morehead State 79 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. UT Martin 44
- Feb 01, 2020 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Morehead State 85 vs. UT Martin 77
- Feb 22, 2018 - Morehead State 70 vs. UT Martin 53