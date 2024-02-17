Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 20-6, UT Martin 16-10

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Morehead State is 9-1 against the Skyhawks since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Morehead State's defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Skyhawks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

After a string of seven wins, Morehead State's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Trojans. Morehead State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 77-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.

The Eagles' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-6. As for the Skyhawks, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Morehead State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Morehead State strolled past the Skyhawks when the teams last played back in January by a score of 84-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.