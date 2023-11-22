Halftime Report

N. Alabama is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but N. Alabama leads 39-36 over UT Martin.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, UT Martin will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: N. Alabama 3-1, UT Martin 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions will head out on the road to face off against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Skyhawk Arena. N. Alabama might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Lions narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Gamecocks 61-59. The win was just what N. Alabama needed coming off of a 81-54 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks came up short against the Panthers on Sunday and fell 78-66.

The Lions pushed their record up to 3-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Skyhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

While only UT Martin took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UT Martin is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Skyhawks, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for UT Martin

Injury Report for N. Alabama

Dallas Howell: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

No Injury Information