Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Prairie View 2-2, UT Martin 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Prairie View Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

UT Martin and Eastern Kentucky couldn't quite live up to the 166-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Skyhawks came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 80-74 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 79-74 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Their wins bumped the Skyhawks to 3-1 and the Panthers to 2-2.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UT Martin is a 5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

UT Martin won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.