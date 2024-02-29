Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 10-19, UT Martin 19-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee

Kathleen and Tom Elam Center -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, UT Martin is heading back home. They and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Skyhawks earned a 82-72 win over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 75-67. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Tennessee Tech did.

The Skyhawks are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 10-19.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin beat the Golden Eagles 81-73 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or do the Golden Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UT Martin and Tennessee Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.