Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ UT Martin Skyhawks

Current Records: Western Illinois 10-6, UT Martin 9-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Skyhawk Arena. UT Martin took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Western Illinois proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-57 win over the Lions. 68 seems to be a good number for Western Illinois as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, UT Martin's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 79-72 to the Panthers. UT Martin didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UT Martin struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Leathernecks are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for the Skyhawks, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Illinois strolled past UT Martin when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a score of 81-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UT Martin and Western Illinois both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.