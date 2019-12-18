UT Martin vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UT Martin vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Baylor @ UT Martin
Current Records: Baylor 8-1; UT Martin 3-6
What to Know
The #10 Baylor Bears will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Baylor is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
The Bears escaped with a win against the Butler Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52. G Devonte Bandoo (10 points), G MaCio Teague (10 points), F Freddie Gillespie (8 points), and G Jared Butler (8 points) were the top scorers for the Bears. F Freddie Gillespie has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, UT Martin ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played on Saturday, losing 91-72.
Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.
Baylor's win lifted them to 8-1 while UT Martin's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if UT Martin bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
