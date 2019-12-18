UT Martin vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 10 Baylor @ UT Martin

Current Records: Baylor 8-1; UT Martin 3-6

What to Know

The #10 Baylor Bears will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Baylor is coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.

The Bears escaped with a win against the Butler Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52. G Devonte Bandoo (10 points), G MaCio Teague (10 points), F Freddie Gillespie (8 points), and G Jared Butler (8 points) were the top scorers for the Bears. F Freddie Gillespie has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, UT Martin ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played on Saturday, losing 91-72.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Baylor's win lifted them to 8-1 while UT Martin's loss dropped them down to 3-6. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if UT Martin bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.