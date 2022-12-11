Who's Playing

Chicago State @ UT Martin

Current Records: Chicago State 3-7; UT Martin 4-5

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Skyhawk Arena. Chicago State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Skyhawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

UT Martin came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 90-83.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Chicago State and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago State wrapped it up with a 78-61 win at home.

UT Martin is now 4-5 while the Cougars sit at 3-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Skyhawks are stumbling into the contest with the 23rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. Chicago States have had an even harder time: they are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.