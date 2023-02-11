Who's Playing

Little Rock @ UT Martin

Current Records: Little Rock 8-18; UT Martin 15-11

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Little Rock and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Skyhawk Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while UT Martin will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock came out on top in a nail-biter against Morehead State, sneaking past 72-68.

Speaking of close games: the Skyhawks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 77-75 to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Little Rock is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Trojans' win brought them up to 8-18 while UT Martin's loss pulled them down to 15-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Little Rock is stumbling into the game with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average. UT Martin's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Little Rock won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.