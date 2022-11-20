Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ UT Martin

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-0; UT Martin 2-4

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Skyhawk Arena. Prairie View A&M should still be riding high after a victory, while UT Martin will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Panthers and the Washington State Cougars on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Prairie View A&M wrapped it up with a 70-59 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Prairie View A&M was Will Douglas, who had 26 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UT Martin as they fell 72-68 to the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday. Guard KJ Simon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Prairie View A&M's win brought them up to 3-0 while the Skyhawks' loss pulled them down to 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.3. But UT Martin ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.4 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.