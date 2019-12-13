UT-RGV vs. Creighton odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 predictions from proven computer model

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will take on the Creighton Bluejays at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton is 7-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while UT-RGV is 4-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. It's just the second meeting ever between the two programs and both teams are coming off 20-win seasons in 2018-19. The Vaqueros are 1-5 against the spread this season, while Creighton is 3-5-1 against the spread. The Bluejays are favored by 18-points in the latest Creighton vs. UT-RGV odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any UT-RGV vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Creighton had enough points to win and then some against Nebraska on Saturday, winning its contest 95-76. Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski looked sharp as he had 30 points and six assists along with nine boards. Zegarowski is having a sensational sophomore season, averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from the 3-point line. And he gets regular scoring help from fellow guards Ty-Shon Alexander (16.6 points per game) and Mitchell Ballock (12.7). That trio combines to average nearly nine threes per game and the Vaqueros will have a tough time keeping tabs on all three on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UT-RGV against Mid-American Christian as the team secured a 92-50 victory. It was the second game in a row with at least 90 points for the Vaqueros as they defeated Sam Houston State 90-86 in double-overtime on Dec. 3. Lesley Varner II had 33 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Bearkats and then had 10 points and seven boards in the victory over Mid-American Christian.

