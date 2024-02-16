Halftime Report

If Abilene Chr. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-15 in no time. On the other hand, UT-Rio Grande Valley will have to make due with a 6-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 8-15, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Abilene Chr. is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Abilene Chr. found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Wildcats lost to the Wolverines, and the Wildcats lost bad. The score wound up at 74-45. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Abilene Chr. has scored all season.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 92-84 to the Lumberjacks. UT-Rio Grande Valley has struggled against the Lumberjacks recently, as their match on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-17.

Looking forward to Thursday, Abilene Chr. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Abilene Chr. came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vaqueros when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 91-89. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Chr. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Abilene Chr. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.