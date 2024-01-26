Halftime Report

Cal Baptist is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 33-25, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Cal Baptist entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Cal Baptist 11-7, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal Baptist has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Cal Baptist Lancers and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UT-Rio Grande Valley took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Cal Baptist, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Lancers beat the Thunderbirds 83-76.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Texans. UT-Rio Grande Valley has not had much luck with Tarleton State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Lancers pushed their record up to 11-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Vaqueros, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Going forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal Baptist: they have a less-than-stellar 6-10 record against the spread this season.

Cal Baptist strolled past UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 88-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 4.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.