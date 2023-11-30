Halftime Report

Grand Canyon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Grand Canyon came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Grand Canyon 4-1, UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UT-Rio Grande Valley does have the home-court advantage, but Grand Canyon is expected to win by 13.5 points.

On Saturday, the Antelopes strolled past the Bison with points to spare, taking the game 86-71.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 75-58 fall against the Red Wolves. UT-Rio Grande Valley has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Antelopes have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 4-1 record. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.33 points. As for the Vaqueros, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT-Rio Grande Valley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Grand Canyon and UT-Rio Grande Valley were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Grand Canyon came up empty-handed after a 77-76 defeat. Can Grand Canyon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Feb 15, 2023 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 77 vs. Grand Canyon 76

Jan 06, 2022 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 70

Feb 29, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 88 vs. Grand Canyon 80

Jan 30, 2020 - Grand Canyon 87 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 79

Feb 07, 2019 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 72 vs. Grand Canyon 69

Jan 12, 2019 - Grand Canyon 69 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 65

Feb 08, 2018 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 83 vs. Grand Canyon 81

Jan 13, 2018 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 71

Feb 09, 2017 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 57

Jan 14, 2017 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 66

Injury Report for UT-Rio Grande Valley

Injury Report for Grand Canyon

Jovan Blacksher Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

No Injury Information