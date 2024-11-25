Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Le Moyne 2-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, UT-Rio Grande Valley is heading back home. They will welcome the Le Moyne Dolphins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past five contests -- so hopefully the Dolphins like a good challenge.

UT-Rio Grande Valley will head into Monday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Monday after a huge 25-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 87-84. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (83), the Vaqueros still had to take the loss.

Despite their loss, UT-Rio Grande Valley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who posted 19 points in addition to eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Abdul-Hakim a new career-high in field goal percentage (50%). Trey Miller was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Le Moyne found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-61 punch to the gut against TX A&M-CC on Saturday. The Dolphins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-20.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Le Moyne, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Looking ahead, UT-Rio Grande Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a big 11.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

