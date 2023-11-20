Who's Playing

North American Stallions @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: North American 0-1, UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

After three games on the road, UT-Rio Grande Valley is heading back home. They will take on the North American Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

UT-Rio Grande Valley was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. Their painful 90-66 loss to the Sooners might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT-Rio Grande Valley in their matchups with Oklahoma: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, UT-Rio Grande Valley saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Elliott, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

North American kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. They were dealt a punishing 96-68 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks. North American was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-22.

The Vaqueros' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3. As for the Stallions, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT-Rio Grande Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North American struggles in that department as they've been averaging 24 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.