Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Seattle 10-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UT-Rio Grande Valley has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UT-Rio Grande Valley fought the good fight in their overtime match against Abilene Chr. on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 91-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Seattle came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 48-46 win over the Lancers. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Seattle has scored all year.

The Vaqueros have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

UT-Rio Grande Valley couldn't quite finish off Seattle in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 66-64. Can UT-Rio Grande Valley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.