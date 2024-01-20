Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-6, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. UT-Rio Grande Valley might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

It's hard to win when you make 12 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 91-73 bruising from the Mavericks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT-Rio Grande Valley in their matchups with UT Arlington: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Texans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats on Thursday, taking the game 79-71. The victory was just what Tarleton State needed coming off of a 74-48 defeat in their prior game.

The Vaqueros' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-12. That poor showing can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Texans, their victory bumped their record up to 10-6.

UT-Rio Grande Valley couldn't quite finish off Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 77-75. Will UT-Rio Grande Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Tarleton State is a 3-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.