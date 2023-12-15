Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 4-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

TX A&M-CC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. TX A&M-CC has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

After a 87-73 finish the last time they played, TX A&M-CC and Neb.-Omaha decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Islanders secured a 62-58 W over the Mavericks on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 7 on the offensive boards, as TX A&M-CC did.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past the Islanders 76-74.

The Islanders' victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Vaqueros, their win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, UT-Rio Grande Valley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

TX A&M-CC couldn't quite finish off UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous matchup last Wednesday and fell 76-74. Can TX A&M-CC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a 3-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vaqueros as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

UT-Rio Grande Valley and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.