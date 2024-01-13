Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
Current Records: Utah Valley 8-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
Utah Valley is 9-1 against UT-Rio Grande Valley since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT-Rio Grande Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Redhawks 81-80.
The Wolverines' loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.
Going forward, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.
Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 75-61. Does Utah Valley have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Utah Valley is a 3-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Utah Valley 75 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Utah Valley 66 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Utah Valley 73 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - Utah Valley 78 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - UT-Rio Grande Valley 80 vs. Utah Valley 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Utah Valley 72 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 70
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah Valley 76 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 64
- Jan 17, 2019 - Utah Valley 82 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Utah Valley 84 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley 76