The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in the first round of the 2024 Greenbrier Tip-Off at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Friday. UTRGV is coming off a 110-60 win over Champion Baptist on Sunday, while Charleston Southern defeated Morris 108-50 on Monday. The Vaqueros (1-2), who finished 11th in the Western Athletic Conference at 2-18 and 6-25 overall last year, will be competing in the Southland Conference this season. The Buccaneers (1-2), who tied for fifth in the Big South with Longwood and Presbyterian at 6-10, were 10-20 overall in 2023-24.

Tip-off from Colonial Hall is set for 1 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Vaqueros are 3-point favorites in the latest UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Charleston Southern odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154. Before making any Charleston Southern vs. UTRGV picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Charleston Southern spread: UTRGV -3



UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Charleston Southern over/under: 155.5 points

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Charleston Southern money line: UTRGV -142, Charleston Southern +120

UTRGV: The Vaqueros have hit the Over in 16 of their last 30 games (+0.65 units)

CS: The Buccaneers have hit the team Under in 18 of their last 28 games (+6.75 units)

Why you should back UTRGV

Senior guard Cliff Davis is one of four Vaqueros averaging 11 or more points per game. In three starts, Davis is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes of action. He is connecting on 36.4% of his 3-pointers. He scored a season-high 17 points in a 99-86 loss to 15th-ranked Creighton on Nov. 6, and followed that up with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win over Champion Christian on Sunday.

Senior DK Thorn is in his first season with the program after spending five seasons at Alcorn State. In three games with UT Rio Grande Valley, he is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes of action. In 29 games last year at Alcorn State, including 14 starts, he averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes. In the loss at Creighton, he finished with 17 points, three steals and two rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Charleston Southern

Senior forward Taje' Kelly is among the top Buccaneers' scorers. In three starts this season, he is averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.7 minutes of action. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 64.7% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range. In a 90-66 loss at North Florida on Nov. 7, he scored 26 points, while adding five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Junior guard Daylen Berry is one of six Charleston Southern players averaging nine or more points. In three starts, Berry is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 32 minutes. He is in his first season with the program, after spending two years at Charlotte. In the 91-64 season-opening loss at Clemson on Nov. 4, he poured in 14 points, while dishing out five assists and adding two rebounds and two steals. See which team to pick here.

