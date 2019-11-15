UT-Rio Grande Valley vs. North Dakota State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven model

The North Dakota State Bison will take on the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at American Bank Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is 1-1 while North Dakota State is 2-1. It's the fourth all-time meeting between the programs and the first since December 2015, when NDSU took down UT-RGV 68-50 in a game where it was favored by 17. Both teams are 2-4 against the spread in their last six appearances. The Bison are favored by 4.5 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any UT-Rio Grande Valley vs. North Dakota State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Dakota State was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal Poly on Monday, winning 74-67. It was the second straight win for the program after dropping its season-opener to Kansas State. Vinnie Shahid led all scorers in the win with 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Tyson Ward also had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. Ward and Shahid are the two leading scorers for the Bison on the season, with Ward averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while Shahid chips in with 11.7 points. 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, UT-Rio Grande Valley was fully in charge, breezing past Howard Payne 93-42 in its last outing. After notching its first 20-win season since 2001-02 last year, the Vaqueros are looking for their first NCAA Tournament appearance with three returning starters, including defending WAC Player of the Year Javon Levi. The junior guard had 10 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and four steals in the win over Howard Payne, while Quinton Johnson II had 19 points and five rebounds off the bench. UT-Rio Grande Valley shot 58.7 percent from the floor and shot 47.6 percent from beyond the arc in its first win of the season and will be looking for continued offensive efficiency as it looks to upset North Dakota State.

