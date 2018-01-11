Utah AD apologizes for profanity-laced tirade directed at head of Pac-12 officials
Just outside your coach's press conference is not the best place to yell about the officiating
There's more drama in the Pac-12.
Just days after one coach reveled in beating a team involved in the FBI's corruption probe (which spurred a response from another coach on Wednesday), Utah's AD Chris Hill is in some hot water for comments critical of a Pac-12 officiating crew following Utah's loss to Arizona State on Sunday night.
And critical might be understating it.
According to The Fieldhouse, Hill (now identified as the angry voice in the video below) was directing his frustration at Bobby Dibler, the Pac-12 coordinator of basketball officials.
"You know that, Bobby. They're supposed to be good officials," Hill yelled before expletives flew during coach Larry Krystowiak's press conference in the room near him. Krystowiak, however, quickly came to the aid of his boss: "I don't recognize that voice," he said.
Hill has since apologized for the incident and issued a public statement on Thursday.
"I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men's basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday," Hill said. "While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry."
It's unclear what fueled Hill's outrage, but it's safe to say he'll probably pick his location better if he chooses to grumble about officiating again.
