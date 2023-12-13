The Utah men's and women's basketball teams, along with the gymnastics team, have been offered leased vehicles as part of an NIL deal through the Crimson Collective. This is a similar deal members of the football team were offered in October.

The student-athletes were given the surprise on Wednesday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The moment was livestreamed on Instagram, and the gymnastics team summed it up as "a perfect 10."

Those athletes who choose to participate will be able to pick between a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck, complete with the Night Edition package.

The lease and insurance of the vehicles will be paid for by the Crimson Collective. Although the value of the entire NIL deal has not been released, each of the vehicles retails for over $40,000. For The Win 360, a streaming application for exclusive Utah athletics content, also helped with the deal.

"As a former University of Utah gymnast, it's incredibly meaningful for me to support our female student-athletes, as well as our talented young men," Nicole Mouskondis, a board member of Crimson Collective, told Business Wire.

"When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women's teams," she added. "This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it's about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field."