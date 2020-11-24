Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak revealed Monday in his weekly radio appearance with ESPN 700 that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as have eight players within the program. Krystkowiak's announcement of his diagnosis comes just days after CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that the program was pausing team activities on a temporary basis because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Of the eight players who contracted the virus, five were living in the same house and three in another, Krystkowiak said. The outbreak forced Utah on Monday to call off its season-opener on Friday against New Orleans.

"The Runnin' Utes will not be playing New Orleans as reported after consulting with the team medical staff," Utah said in a statement via The Salt Lake Tribune. "The decision to not play was made to keep the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and support staff at the forefront for both teams."

Utah announced on Nov. 13 that it had multiple positive antigen tests within the program, and it subsequently conducted a round of PCR testing. It's not clear the results of those tests, but it's possible the team has gone nearly two weeks without practice based on that timeline and Pac-12 protocols.

With the outbreak and subsequent program pause, Utah, barring any setbacks in dealing with the virus, will open its season against Washington on Dec. 3.

Krystkowiak joins a steadily-growing list of college coaches who have been infected in recent weeks. Among those who have also tested positive include Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Tennessee's Rick Barnes and Toledo's Tod Kowalczyk.