After a busy Monday on the college basketball carousel, the spinning continued Tuesday with Utah announcing that it is parting with Larry Krystkowiak after his 10th season on the job. The Utes finished 12-13 (8-11 Pac-12) this season and last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

"Today, I informed head men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak that I am making a change in the leadership of our men's basketball program," athletic director Mark Harlan said. "The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the program — both on an off the court — as I do with every head coach at the conclusion of their seasons. Ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry's foundation and lead us to great heights in the years ahead."

Krystkowiak's tenure peaked in 2015 and 2016 with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances -- including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2015 that ended with a six-point loss to eventual national champion Duke. In total Krystkowiak's amassed a 183-139 record that included a 91-90 mark in Pac-12 play. His arrival coincided with Utah's first season in the Pac-12, and after two losing seasons, he guided the program to six straight years of .500 records or better in conference action. The 56-year-old former Montana star and journeyman NBA player was a New Jersey Nets assistant before landing the Utah job.

"Larry has always been dedicated to our student-athletes, to our University and to the Salt Lake City community, and I am grateful for his decade of service to the University of Utah," Harlan said. "In addition, he and his wife Jan have been incredibly generous in supporting University and community initiatives. I want to wish Larry, Jan and their family the very best."

When Krystkowiak replaced Jim Boylen after the 2011 season, he became the school's third coach since the legendary Rick Majerus, who led the program to eight NCAA Tournaments during a nine-year span from 1995 to 2003. But since Ray Giacoletti took over on a full-time basis for the 2004-05 season, Utah has appeared in just three NCAA Tournaments.

Harlan said the costs associated with the coaching change will be funded through "athletically-generated resources."