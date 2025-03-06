Ten days after firing Craig Smith, Utah has landed its next men's head basketball coach. The school is hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen, sources confirmed to CBS Sports. Jensen is a 48-year-old alum who played for Rick Majerus and was on the legendary 1997-98 Runnin' Utes team that went all the way to the national title game against Kentucky. ESPN first reported Jensen's impending hiring on Thursday.

Jensen was involved in this job opening four years ago, when Smith ultimately won out, and was immediately Utah AD Mark Harlan's top choice this time around, according to sources. Jensen mulled the offer for days before he ultimately agreed to terms with his alma mater Thursday.

Now — just like in-state rival BYU — Utah is plucking a coach from the NBA ranks to run its program. A year ago, BYU brought in Kevin Young, who was on the Phoenix Suns' staff. The Cougars are 22-8 and tracking toward a good seed in the NCAA Tournament. Jensen spent the past dozen years working in the NBA, most recently for the Mavericks since 2023. Prior to that he was a 10-year fixture in Salt Lake City with the Utah Jazz.

College basketball coaching changes: FSU, Indiana, Miami, Utah, Virginia are first high-major jobs to open Matt Norlander

Jensen began his coaching life with the same man he played for at Utah. After a seven-year stint as an overseas pro, Jensen got into the profession in 2007 under Majerus at Saint Louis University. He learned for four years before moving to the NBA. He's a former All-Mountain West player who has two prior posts as a head coach: Jensen was in charge of the Canton Charge (the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League franchise) from 2011-13 and coached Team USA at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, finishing in third place.

Sources reiterated to CBS Sports on Thursday that Jensen's former teammate, Andre Miller, is in the mix to join the staff at Utah. Miller played for 17 years in the NBA and has spent the past three years as coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' G League franchise.

Historically, Utah has claim to top-20 status in men's basketball history. But it's been a long time since the Utes had a huge season. In fact, Jensen's time as a player is the most recent example. The '97-98 Utah squad was the last one to not only make the Final Four, but also appear in the Elite Eight. Utah most recently made the Sweet 16 in 2015, and before that, back in 2005. The program last made the NCAAs in 2016. Its NIL resources rank near the bottom of the Big 12, which was in part why the Utes weren't able to make headway under Smith as the school transitioned from the Pac-12 to the Big 12.