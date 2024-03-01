Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Air Force 9-18, Utah State 23-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah State. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Air Force took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They snuck past the Bulldogs with a 77-73 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Utah State.

Utah State relied on the efforts of Darius Brown II, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Osobor is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, Air Force managed to keep up with the Broncos until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: the Falcons lost to the Broncos, and the Falcons lost bad. The score wound up at 79-48. Air Force has struggled against the Broncos recently, as their game on Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Air Force got a solid performance out of Rytis Petraitis, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Aggies have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which somehow isn't as good as their 23-5 record this season. As for the Falcons, they dropped their record down to 9-18 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight at home.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6 rebounds per game. Given Utah State's sizable advantage in that area, the Falcons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Utah State against the Falcons in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 88-60 victory. Does Utah State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Falcons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Utah State is a big 16-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.