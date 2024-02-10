Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Boise State 16-7, Utah State 19-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $108.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Boise State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 75-62 to the Rams.

The losing side was boosted by Tyson Degenhart, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Utah State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack. It was the first time this season that Utah State let down their fans at home.

Great Osobor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 11 points along with three steals.

The Broncos' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-7. As for the Aggies, their defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 19-4.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Utah State.

Odds

Utah State is a 4.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.