Halftime Report
Colo. State and Utah State have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Colo. State has jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Utah State.
Colo. State entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Utah State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Colo. State Rams @ Utah State Aggies
Current Records: Colo. State 13-1, Utah State 13-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $51.50
What to Know
Colo. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colo. State Rams and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Tuesday, the Rams earned a 76-68 victory over the Lobos.
Colo. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Stevens led the charge by scoring 18 points along with eight assists and three steals. Patrick Cartier was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.
Meanwhile, Utah State came tearing into Tuesday's contest with 11 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 88-60 win over the Falcons. The result was nothing new for Utah State, who have now won six contests by 23 points or more so far this season.
Great Osobor was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 32 points along with nine rebounds. Those 32 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Mason Falslev, who scored 18 points along with three steals.
The Rams' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 13-1.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colo. State just can't miss this season, having made 52.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 50.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.
Odds
Utah State is a slight 2-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Utah State 88 vs. Colo. State 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - Colo. State 53 vs. Utah State 51
- Feb 26, 2022 - Colo. State 66 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 12, 2022 - Colo. State 77 vs. Utah State 72
- Mar 12, 2021 - Utah State 62 vs. Colo. State 50
- Jan 21, 2021 - Colo. State 84 vs. Utah State 76
- Jan 19, 2021 - Utah State 83 vs. Colo. State 64
- Feb 11, 2020 - Utah State 75 vs. Colo. State 72
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah State 77 vs. Colo. State 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Utah State 100 vs. Colo. State 96