Colo. State Rams @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Colo. State 13-1, Utah State 13-1

What to Know

Colo. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colo. State Rams and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Rams earned a 76-68 victory over the Lobos.

Colo. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Stevens led the charge by scoring 18 points along with eight assists and three steals. Patrick Cartier was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State came tearing into Tuesday's contest with 11 straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 88-60 win over the Falcons. The result was nothing new for Utah State, who have now won six contests by 23 points or more so far this season.

Great Osobor was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 32 points along with nine rebounds. Those 32 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Mason Falslev, who scored 18 points along with three steals.

The Rams' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 13-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Colo. State just can't miss this season, having made 52.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 50.9% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Utah State is a slight 2-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Utah State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Colo. State.