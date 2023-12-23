Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against ETSU.

Utah State entered the match having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will ETSU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: ETSU 7-4, Utah State 11-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah



What to Know

ETSU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah State Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Buccaneers beat the Roos 70-57.

Meanwhile, Utah State waltzed into their game Saturday with nine straight wins but they left with ten. They escaped with a win against the Dons by the margin of a single free throw, 54-53. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Utah State has scored all year.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Ian Martinez, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

The Buccaneers pushed their record up to 7-4 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Odds

Utah State is a big 17.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

