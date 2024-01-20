Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Fresno State 8-9, Utah State 16-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fresno State is 2-8 against Utah State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Fresno State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though San Jose State scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Fresno State still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Spartans, the Bulldogs got past the Spartans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Isaiah Hill with less than a second left in the second quarter. Having forecasted a close victory for Fresno State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Hill, who scored 24 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Enoch Boakye was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of 15 wins, Utah State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 99-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lobos. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mason Falslev, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ian Martinez, who scored 22 points along with three blocks.

Even though they lost, Utah State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Mexico only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 50.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State ended up a good deal behind Utah State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 70-53. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.