Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Marshall 1-1, Utah State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. Marshall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 84 points on Tuesday, Utah State still came out on top. The Aggies took their contest against the Thunderbirds 93-84.

Great Osobor was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 10 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Utah State's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Brown II, who scored 22 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 66-62 to the Highlanders.

The Aggies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Thundering Herd, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Utah State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.7 points per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Utah State is a 3.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

