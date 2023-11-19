Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Marshall 1-1, Utah State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. Marshall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 84 points on Tuesday, Utah State still came out on top. The Aggies took their contest against the Thunderbirds 93-84.

Great Osobor was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 10 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Utah State's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Brown II, who scored 22 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 66-62 to the Highlanders.

The Aggies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Thundering Herd, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Marshall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.