Only one more half stands between Utah State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against New Mexico.

Utah State entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will New Mexico step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

New Mexico Lobos @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: New Mexico 17-4, Utah State 19-2

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Utah State is 8-2 against New Mexico since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Last Wednesday, Utah State earned a 76-71 victory over UNLV.

Among those leading the charge was Deyton Albury, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and three steals. His performance made up for a slower contest against Air Force on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Drake Allen, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, New Mexico posted their closest win since February 21, 2024 on Saturday. They skirted past UNLV 75-73. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Dent, who went 13 for 21 en route to 34 points, and Nelly Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds. With that strong performance, Dent is now averaging an impressive 20.2 points per game.

Utah State's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-2. As for New Mexico, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Utah State is a 4-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.