Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-1, Utah State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will head out on the road to face off against the Utah State Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Southern Utah might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Thursday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah proved. They put a hurting on the Warriors at home to the tune of 108-73. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-27.

Meanwhile, Utah State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Bradley on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Great Osobor, who earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Darius Brown II, who earned 13 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds.

The win got the Thunderbirds back to even at 1-1. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-10-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Utah State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

