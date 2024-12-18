Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Utah State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-32 lead against UC San Diego.

Utah State entered the match having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will UC San Diego step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: UC San Diego 9-2, Utah State 10-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah State Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Tritons sitting on seven straight victories and the Aggies on ten.

Last Sunday, UC San Diego made easy work of Idaho and carried off an 80-56 win. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Utah State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against South Florida on Saturday as Utah State made off with an 88-67 victory. The Aggies have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Mason Falslev, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. The dominant performance gave Falslev a new career-high in assists. Drake Allen was another key player, posting six points in addition to seven assists and three steals.

Utah State was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Florida only racked up 14.

UC San Diego's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Utah State, they pushed their record up to 10-0 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Utah State is a big 8.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

