Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-8, Utah State 8-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Utah State. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The timing is sure in the Aggies' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Trailblazers have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Utah State is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 9th on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Wyoming out 70-67.

Utah State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ian Martinez, who had 23 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Martinez had some trouble finding his footing against North Texas last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Mason Falslev, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Utah State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wyoming only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Boise State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Utah Tech fell victim to a bruising 87-64 defeat at the hands of Boise State on Tuesday.

Utah State's victory bumped their record up to 8-0. As for Utah Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Utah State has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 48.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Utah Tech, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their field goals this season. Given Utah State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah State was able to grind out a solid win over Utah Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 86-81. Does Utah State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Utah Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Utah State is a big 24.5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.