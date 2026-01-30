It's beautifully fitting that we're being gifted one last all-out brawl for the regular-season title in the final season of the Mountain West as we know it. San Diego State is perched in its usual spot atop the league with a 9-1 record. Remember, the Aztecs are one egregious call in the final moments against Grand Canyon from being a perfect 10-0 in conference play.

On the other hand, Utah State (17-3 overall, 8-2 in Mountain West play) is just a game back in the title race. It's the Aggies, not San Diego State or New Mexico, who are the top Mountain West team on KenPom, checking in at No. 30 in the nation.

Needless to say, the outcome of Saturday's Utah State-San Diego State brawl will have a major say on one of the wackiest, zaniest, most thrilling conference races that college basketball has to offer.

Utah State vs. San Diego State: Need to know

Who does Miles Byrd defend? The San Diego State wing is one of the most dynamic defenders in all of college basketball, but San Diego State has a decision to make. Who should he check? Utah State has two outstanding lead guards in MJ Collins and Mason Falslev. Both are capable, dangerous and highly potent.

Transition, transition, transition: Utah State has been a lethal transition offense, averaging over 16 points per game. San Diego State is an outstanding transition defense, holding 11 of its last 13 opponents to nine or fewer transition points. Which unit can flex in this one? That could certainly tilt the scales here.

Short-handed Aztecs: San Diego State will be without two starters in freshman guard Elzie Harrington (leg) and shot-blocking big man Magoon Gwath (hip). Both did not play Wednesday, but SDSU still cruised to a dominant, 73-50 win over Colorado State. Gwath has missed three games in a row already, so the frontcourt rotation picture is already in place. But the Harrington injury is notable. The 6-foot-5 guard is a talented bucket-getter who can get it going from all three levels. Brian Dutcher has ramped up the minutes for BJ Davis and backup point guard Sean Newman in Harrington's absence. Extra ball-handlers and ball-movers won't be a bad thing against a Utah State defense that will throw a bunch of changeups, but the Aztecs will miss Harrington's knack for shot-making.

Where to watch Utah State vs. San Diego State live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Utah State vs. San Diego State prediction, picks

Utah State's funky zone can be a bit of a headache to figure out the first time. Utah State won both of these matchups last year, but San Diego State shot just 28% from the field against Utah State's zone in the first matchup compared to 45% in the second duel, per Synergy. That's a notable difference that could rear its ugly head again. Not having two starters hurts, but the Aztecs have terrific depth. The question is more surrounding whether this unfailingly inconsistent shooting team can find its footing from 3-point range. If Utah State can coax SDSU to shoot a few more triples than normal and hold serve on the glass, the Aggies will be in good shape. Pick: Utah State -6

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.